Motorists are being charged an average of 20p a litre more for diesel than petrol despite a drop in wholesale fuel prices.

The RAC has called on retailers to cut diesel pump prices to “fairer levels” that more closely reflect the fuel’s wholesale cost. Analysis by the motorist group found diesel’s wholesale price – the amount that retailers pay for fuel – was just 6p a litre more than petrol last week.

But a litre of diesel at the pumps is being sold at an average of around 168p, while unleaded is just 148p.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The price gap is found across much of Scotland’s forecourts, with a litre of diesel in Edinburgh selling for 169p compared to 147p for unleaded. In Aberdeen, Scotland’s oil-producing energy capital, the cheapest price for diesel sits at 159p with petrol only 139p at the neighbouring pump.

Diesel fuel prices across the UK are not reflecting the recent drop in wholesale costs.

The price range in Glasgow extends as much as 23p, with the lowest rate for diesel displayed as 163p compared to 140p for unleaded.

In recent weeks petrol prices in the UK dropped below 150p a litre for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. But despite the fall in wholesale costs, the RAC’s price review determined retailers are “subsidising” lower petrol prices by taking a margin of 20p on every litre of diesel sold.

Latest UK Government figures show 17.6 million vehicles licensed in the UK are diesel-powered, including the vast majority of vans, which represents 43 per cent of all vehicles on the road.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers of the country’s diesel vehicles have every right to feel hard done by as they’re paying a huge premium for the fuel which in no way reflects its lower wholesale cost.

“For nearly a month, the gap between wholesale petrol and diesel prices has been less than 10p a litre and in recent days it has reduced to just 3.5p, yet average diesel prices at the pumps remain stubbornly high having fallen by only 2p since the start of February.