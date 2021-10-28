In full: The Scotsman's Fintech Focus 2021

The growth in number of fintech firms is just one sign the sector in Scotland is thriving, with the country reaping the rewards of commerce, academia and government coming together.

By Special Reports
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 8:00 am
This supplement looks at the Scottish fintech businesses that are continuing to grow to tackle the challenges facing society.

The success story so far for fintech in Scotland and an optimistic outlook for the future

How the Global Open Financial Centre of Excellence is using data to improve our lives (GOFCoE)

Why investors are now focusing on fintech (EY)

The former Money Dashboard CEO on his new green venture Loveelectric (Loveelectric)

How fintechs can help frame, standardise and deliver accurate filings for firms as ESG becomes mandatory

Eedenbull chief Nicki Bisgaard on how his company is taking a global approach to supporting SMEs (Eedenbull)

Why Scotland provides a great springboard for fintechs making the leap to the next stage

How Scotland's fintech sector has coped through the Covid-19 pandemic (FinTech Scotland)

How the University of Edinburgh’s is pushing the idea of financial wellbeing to the fore (University of Edinburgh)

The early-stage Scottish fintechs aiding the post-Covid recovery for the economy and wider society

