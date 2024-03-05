The roles will support programmes like the Type 31 frigate design and build programme., and the new intake will include 400 apprenticeships, and 350 production support operatives.

The initiative is focused on attracting people from a range of backgrounds and experience, including those not currently in education, employment, or training, with the role centred around supporting and learning from time-served tradespeople. Apprentice numbers are also increasing at Babcock’s operation on the west coast of Scotland, supporting His Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde and the UK’s submarine enterprise, with opportunities expected to double in 2024.

David Lockwood, chief executive, said: “Attracting and retaining talent is essential to the future success of our business and directly benefits the local communities in which we operate. Continued investment in Babcock’s development programmes and facilities enables our apprentices, graduates and trainees to experience a mix of on-the-job learning in a modern, digitally led industrial environment, alongside academic training with further education partners and our own Babcock Skills Academy.”

Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge, and Babcock CEO David Lockwood, with Apprentices and Production Support Operatives at Rosyth. (Pic: Submitted)

The jobs boost was welcomed by James Cartlidge, Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge, who said: “Rosyth is at the heart of major UK defence and commercial programmes, and it was a privilege to meet skilled workers and apprentices there last week. A career with Babcock can provide these unique opportunities and skilled technical training, whilst making a huge contribution to the Scottish economy.”

Paul Sheerin, Chief Executive of Scottish Engineering, said it was “fantastic news for the engineering industry in Scotland” coming in Scottish Apprenticeship Week.

“With a staggering 400 of the 1000 newly created roles being apprentices, what. It creates the chance for people new to the world of work, and those seizing the option to change track on their career, to contribute to the never more important security of the UK.”