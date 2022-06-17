Plans to revive Rosyth-Zeebrugge ferry by early next year

A deal has been struck which could see a direct ferry link between Scotland and mainland Europe restored by early next year.

By Angus Howarth
Friday, 17th June 2022, 6:12 pm
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 6:26 pm

Ferry operator DFDS has signed an agreement with Ptarmigan Shipping to investigate a new route between Rosyth and Zeebrugge in Belgium, targeting 2023 for freight services to begin.

Passenger services may then follow in the future. The last service between Rosyth and Zeebrugge was axed in 2018.

A DFDS spokeswoman said: "At DFDS, we're always looking for opportunities to grow our network and can confirm that we are investigating the possibility of a new ferry route between Rosyth and Zeebrugge.

The original Rosyth to Zeebrugge ferry departs on its first anniversary in 2009.

"This is all subject to the support we can get from the market and stakeholders, which will be our focus during the next few months."

