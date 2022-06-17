Plans to revive Rosyth-Zeebrugge ferry by early next year

Ferry operator DFDS has signed an agreement with Ptarmigan Shipping to investigate a new route between Rosyth and Zeebrugge in Belgium, targeting 2023 for freight services to begin.

Passenger services may then follow in the future. The last service between Rosyth and Zeebrugge was axed in 2018.

A DFDS spokeswoman said: "At DFDS, we're always looking for opportunities to grow our network and can confirm that we are investigating the possibility of a new ferry route between Rosyth and Zeebrugge.

The original Rosyth to Zeebrugge ferry departs on its first anniversary in 2009.