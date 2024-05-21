A CGI image of the future of the former brownfield site on Main Street that is set to include one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. Picture: contributed.

“With planning now in place, we expect to start work on the delivery of these homes in the coming months.”

Dundee has been given a boost with plans for new, eco-friendly affordable homes and on-site retail spaces getting the green light from the local council.

Springfield Partnerships – one of the six divisions of Scottish housebuilder Springfield Group – has been given the nod to bring to life the properties to transform the former brownfield site on Main Street with one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments (many of which have balconies) and houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forthcoming homes, some of which have been designed specifically for wheelchair users, have been laid out around a communal area in the centre of the development with open green space and “soft” landscaping.

With energy efficiency in mind, the homes will be built with top-spec insulation and heating technology that doesn’t require gas, moves expected to reduce the impact on the environment and help keep running costs low for residents. As part of the designs, and given the urban location, there are retail spaces incorporated along the street level “to create business opportunities and further enhance the amenities already in the area”.

Tom Leggeat, MD of Springfield Partnerships, said: “We are really pleased our plans to bring high-quality, affordable homes to the area have been approved by Dundee City Council whilst transforming a neglected pocket of land in the city. With planning now in place, we expect to start work on the delivery of these homes in the coming months.”

Springfield Partnerships says it has for 20 years worked with councils, housing associations, and registered social landlords across Scotland to deliver high-end homes and infrastructure to meet individual requirements.