How newly approved plans will 'transform' brownfield site in Dundee and benefit residents
Dundee has been given a boost with plans for new, eco-friendly affordable homes and on-site retail spaces getting the green light from the local council.
Springfield Partnerships – one of the six divisions of Scottish housebuilder Springfield Group – has been given the nod to bring to life the properties to transform the former brownfield site on Main Street with one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments (many of which have balconies) and houses.
The forthcoming homes, some of which have been designed specifically for wheelchair users, have been laid out around a communal area in the centre of the development with open green space and “soft” landscaping.
With energy efficiency in mind, the homes will be built with top-spec insulation and heating technology that doesn’t require gas, moves expected to reduce the impact on the environment and help keep running costs low for residents. As part of the designs, and given the urban location, there are retail spaces incorporated along the street level “to create business opportunities and further enhance the amenities already in the area”.
Tom Leggeat, MD of Springfield Partnerships, said: “We are really pleased our plans to bring high-quality, affordable homes to the area have been approved by Dundee City Council whilst transforming a neglected pocket of land in the city. With planning now in place, we expect to start work on the delivery of these homes in the coming months.”
Springfield Partnerships says it has for 20 years worked with councils, housing associations, and registered social landlords across Scotland to deliver high-end homes and infrastructure to meet individual requirements.
Sister organisation Springfield Properties earlier this month revealed that it had signed a new contract worth more then £10 million with Moray Council for the delivery of affordable housing. That came after the Aim-quoted firm, which was established in Moray and floated on the stock market in 2017, in February of this year unveiled its interim results, and pointed to some green shoots of recovery in a housing market that has weighed heavily on its sales and profits.
