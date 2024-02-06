Three Highland locations set for new 'mid-market' rental homes in bid to address housing needs

A selection of the 20 homes across all three developments are almost complete. The construction of the remaining 55 homes will continue throughout the coming months. Picture: Ewen Weatherspoon

Scores of “much-needed” homes to rent are being built across three flagship Highland developments thanks to a new partnership.

The deal sees Tulloch Homes, part of Springfield Properties, partner with not-for-profit developer HHA to deliver 75 new homes for “mid-market” rent across sites in Inverness, Kirkhill and Aviemore. Mid-market homes are typically lower than private rental costs and slightly higher than affordable housing rates.

The £15 million contract is being supported by funding from the Scottish Government, Highland Council and the Highland City Region Deal. It will see the construction of energy-efficient new homes to help address the ongoing demand for rental housing in the region.

Tulloch Homes will complete the construction of the properties for HHA which will secure tenants and manage the lettings process. A selection of the 20 homes across all three developments are almost complete. The construction of the remaining 55 homes will continue throughout the next year, with phased move-in dates for residents expected up until late 2025.

Sandy Grant, managing director at Tulloch Homes, said: “By introducing mid-market rental homes at three of our flagship developments, we are future-proofing communities and ensuring a vibrant mix of homes. Crucially, we are delivering high quality homes across different tenures, allowing us to create communities that cater to different demands. New research recently published by Homes for Scotland (HFS) highlighted the alarming reality that over a quarter of households in Scotland face one or more forms of housing need. Partnerships such as this are vital to create an inclusive and agile housing system.”

Gail Matheson, chief executive at HHA, added: “Ensuring that we have purpose-built, high-quality rental opportunities in Aviemore and Inverness is intrinsic to the success of the Highland economy. The rental market in the north of Scotland right now is frighteningly pressurised and if we do not prioritise the creation of such homes then the situation will only worsen.