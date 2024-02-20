Major Scottish housebuilder sees signs of increasing homebuyer confidence after slump in profits

Scotland’s only listed housebuilder and one of its most significant players has pointed to some green shoots of recovery in a housing market that has weighed heavily on its sales and profits.

Reporting results for the six months to the end of November, which revealed that revenues had fallen by a quarter, Springfield Properties said it had been “encouraged” by an improvement in private housing reservations in recent weeks amid signs of increasing homebuyer confidence. It follows a torrid time for Britain’s housebuilders amid soaring interest rates, rising costs and a slump in sales. The downturn recently claimed the scalp of Aberdeen-headquartered Stewart Milne Group, which had been going for nearly 50 years, with the loss of 200 jobs.

Springfield Properties has also been saddled with relatively high levels of debt, though it has embarked on a series of land sales in an attempt to reduce this. The group’s first-half results showed that revenue fell 25 per cent to £121.7 million, compared with £161.9m a year earlier. Profit before tax tumbled 80 per cent year on year to just £1.2m. Net bank debt was up 38 per cent to £93.4m. Bosses said they were pausing shareholder dividend payments until the bank debt is “materially reduced”.

Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith: 'Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the improvement in private housing reservations that we have experienced in recent weeks.'

On a brighter note, Springfield, which has grown in scale following the twin acquisitions of Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes, said build cost inflation was continuing to reduce and stabilising at around 2.5 per cent. It stressed that the long-term fundamentals of the Scottish housing market remain strong with an undersupply of housing “across all tenures” and greater private housing affordability than the UK as a whole.

Chief executive Innes Smith said: “Trading for the first half of the year was in line with our expectations, and reflects the challenging market conditions experienced across the industry. To mitigate the impacts of the downturn and ensure we are in a stronger position for when trading conditions recover, we took decisive actions to maximise cash generation and reduce our debt by year end. A key element of this was actively pursuing profitable land sales. We are pleased to have agreed sales worth £18m so far and we expect to conclude negotiations for further sales in the near term.

“Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the improvement in private housing reservations that we have experienced in recent weeks and the signs of increasing homebuyer confidence, as has been reported by other housebuilders.”

He pointed to strong demand in affordable housing, with the group having signed contracts worth in the region of £40m since the end of May. The firm is hopeful that the ending of the Scottish Government’s emergency rent cap this April will enable a return of private rented sector (PRS) activity.