Household name adds beauty studios after expanding store in Scottish shopping centre by a third
Retail giant Superdrug has completed the expansion of its store in Dundee’s Overgate shopping centre, increasing its footprint by more than a third.
Having taken over the occupancy of the adjacent former Clintons store, which has relocated within the mall, Superdrug has enlarged its outlet from 7,125 square feet to 9,739 sq ft. The retailer said it now had a significantly enhanced ground floor presence, forming a prime corner position.
The expansion will allow the firm to offer tailored advice from trained consultants at luxury fragrance counters, as well as personalised healthcare advice at a new nurse clinic and enhanced pharmacy.
The commitment by Superdrug to expand its Overgate store is the latest positive development for the Overgate following the opening of the vast new Frasers and Sport Direct store in June.
Centre manager Malcolm Angus said: “The Superdrug expansion is officially complete with the new store now offering a significantly elevated shopping experience for our customers. The introduction of new beauty studios, each offering a range of popular and affordable beauty treatments, is an exciting development, and the enhancement of Superdrug’s pharmacy with a new face-to-face private nurse clinic brings a welcome personalised healthcare service.
“This commitment by Superdrug is a resounding vote of confidence in Overgate, and the future of bricks-and-mortar retail in the centre.”
Clare Jennings, property director at Superdrug, added: “This store extension in Overgate, Dundee is a significant milestone in expanding Superdrug’s presence locally, allowing us to offer an even broader selection of products and services to our valued customers.”
