Dundee explosion: Firefighters sent to busy Scotland shopping centre as wall collapses
An explosion at an electricity substation has led to a wall collapsing near a busy shopping centre in Dundee.
Firefighters were sent to Overgate Shopping Centre on Reform Street in Dundee about 10.40am on Wednesday.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said the explosion, which took place at a substation adjacent to the shopping complex, was caused by a "significant equipment failure". There were no reported injuries.
Emergency services remained on standby on Wednesday afternoon at the scene on North Lindsay Street, which had been cordoned off.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “No-one has been injured and officers are working with partner agencies. Local roads remain open.”
One eyewitness told the Daily Record there was "debris everywhere" following the incident.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got a call at 10.41am reporting an explosion at a substation at the Overgate Centre.
“We have sent two appliances from Blackness Road. They remain at the scene. We have no further details at this stage.”
A SSEN spokesperson said: “We are responding to an incident at a substation adjacent to Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee, where a significant equipment failure has taken place.
“The network was disconnected automatically to make supplies safe, and teams are on site to support relevant authorities. An urgent investigation into the cause is now underway.”
