Three-bed villas now available at West Craigs Green

Five-star housebuilder Cruden Homes has unveiled a brand-new release of stylish three-bedroom villas at its sought-after West Craigs Green development in Edinburgh, with prices starting from just £360,000.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five-star housebuilder Cruden Homes has unveiled a brand-new release of stylish three-bedroom villas at its sought-after West Craigs Green development in Edinburgh, with prices starting from just £360,000.

The latest release features two of Cruden’s most popular home styles – The Bluebell, a three-bedroom mid-terraced villa, and The Orchid, a three-bedroom end-terraced villa. Perfect for young families, couples and downsizers alike, each home benefits from a private west-facing garden, ideal for relaxing and entertaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make moving even easier, Cruden Homes is offering a 5% deposit contribution along with flooring throughout at no extra cost. That’s a saving of up to £18,750. What’s more, the tastefully decorated showhome is also for sale complete with furniture, fixtures, fittings and upgrades at no additional cost.

West Craigs Green Show Home

Set in the vibrant new community of West Craigs Village, the development offers exceptional connectivity, with easy access to Edinburgh city centre, green space and parks, excellent schools, and a range of shops and eateries.

Hazel Davies, Sales and Marketing Director of Cruden Homes said: “Momentum is truly building at West Craigs Green and these new three-bedroom villas are designed to suit modern living, offering stylish interiors, private gardens and great transport links, all in a fantastic new community setting. With our generous deposit contribution and flooring included, not to mention the fully furnished showhome also available to reserve, it’s a great time for buyers to make their move and settle in by Autumn.”

With Cruden, every home is crafted with care, combining thoughtful layouts, high-specification finishes, and sustainable features to support energy efficiency and reduce running costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demand is expected to be high, and interested buyers are encouraged to book a viewing early to avoid missing out. Find out more and book an appointment at: