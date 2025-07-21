“Working closely with Moda, we’ve brought new life to a once underused part of the city” – Elliot Robertson, Robertson Group

A new “thriving” neighbourhood comprising almost 500 rental properties on a former brewery site in Edinburgh has reached practical completion.

Moda, The McEwan is the latest in a string of large-scale build-to-rent (BTR) schemes to be constructed in Scotland’s major cities, in an effort to address housing shortages and affordability concerns. The latest Edinburgh project - located on the site of the former McEwan’s Brewery - was the first development in Scotland to be brought forward by Moda and its funding partner Apache Capital with its investors Harrison Street and NFU Mutual.

Robertson Construction has now completed the final phase of the remaining 139 rental homes. These add to the existing mix of studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments within the 476-home development.

The residents' lounge within the new Moda, The McEwan development at Fountainbridge, Edinburgh. Picture: Connor Mollison

It is calculated that delivery of the neighbourhood’s second phase generated £32.8 million of social, local and economic value, with almost £17m spent with smaller businesses and £18m spent with a local supply chain. The build generated 419 weeks of on-site apprenticeship training, with 244 local people employed on the site.

Spanning some 150,000 square feet, the completed development includes access to a 24/7 gym and fitness centre, private dining room, co-working spaces, cinema room and rooftop terraces promising “sweeping views of Edinburgh Castle”.

Both phases of the neighbourhood were funded by Apache Capital with its investors Harrison Street and NFU Mutual. With practical completion now achieved, the new homes already have their first residents in situ.

Tony Brooks, executive chairman at Moda Living, said: “Reaching practical completion at Moda, The McEwan is a landmark moment, and we’re grateful to Robertson, Apache Capital and its investment partners and other stakeholders for helping to deliver the second phase of this fantastic neighbourhood.

A bedroom in one of the properties within the new Moda, The McEwan development at Fountainbridge, Edinburgh. Picture: Connor Mollison

“We’re proud to be playing a role in the regeneration of Fountainbridge and to be welcoming residents into this already dynamic community, designed with health, wellbeing and community in mind, that makes it more than an apartment but a home.”

Elliot Robertson, chief executive at Robertson Group, added: “Working closely with Moda, we’ve brought new life to a once underused part of the city to create a thriving neighbourhood that has become a welcome addition to Edinburgh. This project gave us the opportunity to demonstrate our expertise in operating safely in complex, busy environments while not compromising the quality standards that Robertson is known for.