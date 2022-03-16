Housebuilder Avant Homes Scotland announces plans for 167-home development in Robroyston

Scottish housebuilder Avant Homes has unveiled plans to bring 167 homes to Robroyston on the outskirts of Glasgow after snapping up 17 acres of land – saying the £57 million development will help progress the regeneration of the area.

By Emma Newlands
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 12:30 pm

Stirling-based Avant Homes Scotland, part of the Avant Homes group, said the site four miles from Glasgow city centre will offer two, three, four and five-bedroom homes across 12 of the brand’s signature house designs.

Subject to getting the thumbs-up from Glasgow City Council, initial groundworks are due to get under way this spring, with the first homes set to be launched for sale in the autumn. Avant Homes added that as well as providing much-needed new-build homes, the firm will contribute about £1.7m to community growth.

Avant Homes Scotland MD Gerry Leitch said: “Robroyston has undergone a huge transformation with extensive development over the past decade, making the area an extremely popular location with families.

“We’re pleased to have acquired the land in this prime location to continue the development of this area, while fulfilling our growth strategy plans within the region.”

The new development is situated just off Daffodil Place close to the M80, with the housebuilder saying it is well-connected to major commuter routes, and on the doorstep of Robroyston Park.

Avant Homes says it currently has 55 developments across its five operating regions, 13 of which are in Scotland stretching from Stewarton to Dundee. It recently announced its acquisition of a 20-acre site in Edinburgh, saying it paved the way for more than 300 homes.

'We’re pleased to have acquired the land in this prime location to continue the development of this area,' says the firm. Picture: contributed.

