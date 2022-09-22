Hotel-management firm debuting Singapore site and upgrading Scots properties

The hotel-management company will operate all front and back of house services, including sales and marketing, at the new 134-bedroom Hotel Telegraph in Singapore. The heritage building, once Asia’s telecommunications hub, has been run as a hotel since 2014.

It will transform into The Hotel Telegraph on September 28 under a new owner and ICMI’s management, with a defined intention to invest in the property and target cultural and business travellers.

Norbert Lieder, ICMI’s MD, said: “Singapore is widely considered one of the most attractive cities in the world, both for business and leisure, and demand for hotel rooms continues to increase." The firm also operates in the Caribbean, and offers consultancy in the likes of The Netherlands and Thailand. He added: “Expansion internationally also helps us attract top talent, who are able to develop their career across Scotland, the Caribbean and now Asia.”

Major investment is also under way at some ICMI hotels in Scotland, including the launch of a new Michel Roux Jr. restaurant and restoration of the stable block at Inverlochy Castle, near Fort William, to create eight new bedrooms. At Crossbasket Castle, on the outskirts of Glasgow, a major expansion is in hand to create a new restaurant, spa and 40-room hotel. ICMI also manages Scottish hotels Isle of Eriska and Rocpool Reserve.

Mr Lieder added: “The projects at both Inverlochy Castle and Crossbasket Castle represent a significant investment for the owners, and are a result of continued demand for luxury rooms across Scotland.”