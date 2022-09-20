Caledonian Sleeper and Arran toiletries brand set off on greener journey

The home fragrance and body care brand, whose headquarters are in Brodick on the Isle of Arran, has supplied hotel amenities including miniatures of its luxury bath and shower gels, body lotion, shampoos, conditioners and handwashes to the Caledonian Sleeper since 2015.

Both have announced that as of the end of this month, all miniature, individual-use toiletries in the Club and Caledonian double rooms on the train service will have been replaced with eco-friendly refills.

They believe this will remove 400,000 plastic bottles from circulation by the end of the year, reducing virgin plastic consumption by up to 81 per cent and liquid waste by up to 75 per cent.

Steven Marshall, head of sales and marketing for Caledonian Sleeper, said: “We have shifted to a more sustainable proposition… Arran Sense of Scotland’s signature After the Rain fragrance will be available in all of the new Caledonian Sleeper Arran branded refill dispensers.

“When we analysed the numbers of plastic miniatures and single-use toiletries that were being used on the routes versus what we could save through switching to a refillable model, it was a no-brainer.”

Arran Sense of Scotland – formerly known as Arran Aromatics – says all of its bottles are now made using 100 per cent post-consumer recycled materials, while its online warehouse is now fully carbon neutral, for example. The firm’s chief executive Kevin Meechan said: “We are really excited to continue this journey towards a greener future.”