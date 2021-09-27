Popular east coast marina to house super yachts thanks to expansion plans

South Queensferry’s Port Edgar is using the six-figure loan from HSBC UK to dredge a disused part of the marina and reinstate an old navy pier as demand for moorings has grown since the start of the pandemic.

Once the revamped area is complete, the marina - which used to be a naval base - will be able to increase its mooring spaces from 320 to 370. It will also be able to accommodate yachts over 100 feet - up from the current maximum length of 50ft.

Russell Aitken, managing director of owner Port Edgar Holdings, said: “Boat ownership has skyrocketed over this last year and a half, and we’re currently operating at capacity.

Located between the Forth Road Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing, Port Edgar Marina sits less than 30 minutes outside of Edinburgh city centre.

“Not only will this funding from HSBC UK help us to expand our business by offering more berths to customers, but it will also open up an opportunity for us to berth much larger yachts that pass through the Firth of Forth, allowing their passengers to come ashore.”

Husband-and-wife directors of Port Edgar Holdings, Russell and Cara Aitken, took over managing the marina from Edinburgh Leisure after winning a tender in 2014. The couple and their team have been working to transform it into a visitor destination since then.

Natalie Marshall, relationship director at HSBC UK, added: “Port Edgar Holdings has made great progress in making the marina a real destination. With fantastic views of all three bridges, eateries and sailing schools, the marina is now a popular destination for the local community and tourists alike.”

