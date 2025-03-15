The High Street in South Queensferry is changing, and the independent business owners are worried for the future

When former Scotland centre Matt Scott went into business with childhood friends James and Mikey Sim, it was the chance to back the pair in the quest for their dream - owning their own restaurant.

The team took over long-standing South Queensferry restaurant The Boathouse last year, after running successful sandwich shop Rogue Bros. But after surviving the precarious first year in business, Rogue Bros At The Boathouse is now facing an unexpected hardship - council roadworks.

The picturesque cobbled streets of South Queensferry’s High Street will be subject to roadworks for what could be up to two years. Locals and businesses have welcomed the improvements, but have claimed the lack of communication from the council and a worry about trade is causing huge concern.

The High Street in South Queensferry. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Johnston Press

Mr Scott, who played centre for Scotland and Edinburgh, earning 40 caps for the national side from 2012 to 2021, said: “We think the improvements [including widening pavements] are a great idea and need to be done.

“The council have said that it will take anywhere between nine months and two years, but obviously it's Edinburgh Council we're talking about. You can't take them for gospel considering their track record with other projects. There's going to be sections of the High Street closed at certain points.

“It'll be completely closed to cars and there will be pedestrian walkways. But the council has offered no sort of reassurance or support to local businesses about how we are going to be supported at this time and there's a lot of apprehension on the High Street, people worried about the loss in revenue and sales, due to the lack of footfall and access to the area.”

Matt Scott and business partners James and Mikey Sim | Lisa Ferguson

Mr Scott said the council was supposed to meet with businesses mid last month, but claimed officials cancelled the meeting.

“The council should offer us some support, whether that's rate cuts or compensation, to help us through this period where there's going to be a lot of disruption, and at the moment they're just sort of ignoring us,” he said.

Earlier this year South Queensferry was named the most beautiful town in Scotland in a Daily Telegraph survey. Mr Scott puts that partially down to the beauty of the historic High Street, which is full of independent businesses, but said some feared they will not survive the road closures.

”We really support the development of the high street and it is going to be brilliant and look amazing,” he said. “But it's not going be much use if a lot of the independent shops die in the process. We are really open and willing to have a conversation with the council ... but we just get nothing back and it is disappointing.”

Council transport and environment convener, Councillor Stephen Jenkinson, said: “Queensferry is a vibrant town known for its rich history, lively local events and a great mix of independent businesses. Community engagement has helped us to develop a project initially focussed on resurfacing and maintenance into an initiative which enhances the public realm along High Street and Hawes Promenade, establishing a safe network of pavements and cycle routes along National Cycle Network Route 76, and facilitating further connections to NCN Route 1 (Round the Forth Route). Another key focus is to create a secure and attractive High Street accessible to residents, visitors, and local businesses for years to come.

“From the outset, we have prioritised communication with the local community. In January, we convened a business collective, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for this month to discuss support from the council during the upcoming works.

“Construction is expected to start later this year, following the summer, and will last around 18 months. The exact start date is pending the selection of a contractor, who will provide a detailed timeline.