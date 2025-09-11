Historic moment on River Tay as Dundee gains third-generation Discovery vessel
Dundee can now boast three generations of Discovery-named vessels after a new pilot boat was given a traditional marine blessing at the Port of Dundee.
The pilot boat - christened Tay Discovery - was designed in Scotland by Camarc Design and built by Holyhead Marine in Wales. It is 16.6 metres long and one of the most advanced boats of its type.
For the first time, three generations of Discovery-named vessels - the original RRS Discovery, the current RRS Discovery and the new Tay Discovery pilot boat - were in Dundee this week marking 100 years of marine science, exploration and innovation since the original vessel was designated the UK’s first royal research ship. The current RRS Discovery research vessel is berthed in Dundee for a series of events this weekend.
Alan McPherson, chief harbour master for Forth Ports’ Scottish operations, said: “The RRS Discovery is an icon of the City of Dundee and it is very appropriate to name our new pilot vessel Tay Discovery. We are honoured to have the current RRS Discovery in our port in the shadow of the original ship at Discovery Point in its centenary year.
“The pilot boat is a significant investment in our marine fleet which delivers the best service for river users and, at the same time, decarbonises our vessels using the very latest engine technology. The Tay is one of the busiest waterways in the UK with hundreds of vessels navigating the river including large offshore wind installation vessels.”
Stewart Mackay, captain of the current RRS Discovery, said: “It is a special moment for us all, to have what is essentially three generations of Discovery vessels here in Dundee. The Tay Discovery pilot vessel continues the name and will provide a vital service to the marine industry.
“We are proud of our links to Dundee, the home of the first RRS Discovery, which was officially designated a royal research ship 100 years ago. We are delighted to be back, celebrating this important centenary as well as the blessing of Tay Discovery. I wish her fair winds and following seas throughout her years of service.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.