New light shed on the lives of heroic Antarctic explorers

The Scottish ship that first took Scott and Shackleton to the Antarctic can be explored like never before following the creation of a “digital twin” of the historic vessel.

RSS Discovery was built in Dundee in 1901 and took Shackleton and fellow explorer Robert Falcon Scott to ice-packed Antarctica on the first official British exploration of the region for 60 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vessel, the first purpose-built ship of its kind designed for scientific research, allowed the team to head deep into what was then largely an untouched continent to record discoveries such as the Cape Crozier emperor penguin colony, the Antarctic plateau – where the South Pole is located – and many new marine species.

The layout of the internal spaces and decks within the RRS Discovery which show how the historic ship would have appeared in 1901. PIC: University of Southampton.

Now the most detailed and accurate 3D recreation of the Discovery has been made by a team from the University of Southampton with new insights revealing how the ship was built and used. The project will to inform vital restoration work on the vessel.

Dr Michael Grant, from Coastal and Offshore Archaeological Research Services at the University of Southampton, said: “This digital twin provides an amazing opportunity for more people to explore this fascinating ship and learn about its history in a completely new way, including areas of the ship that cannot be accessed by the public."

Historic objects associated with the Discovery’s Antarctic expeditions between 1901 and 1931 find themselves back in their place on the boat after a raft of work was undertaken to create 3D scans of the items. A dispersed collection of relics, scientific samples and documents has been brought together once again.

Exploded view of the RRS Discovery, showing the interior layout of each deck of the ship. PIC: University of Southampton.

Dr Felix Pedrotti, from the Southampton Marine and Maritime Institute at the University of Southampton, said: “With the rise of new technologies, such as laser scanners and UAVs, we can now create highly accurate digital twins. These digital replicas offer invaluable insights into the RRS Discovery, including its structures and layouts.”

As well as Scott and Shackleton, the 1901 expedition launched the careers of some of the leading figures in what became known as the ‘Heroic Age of Antarctic Exploration’, including Edward Wilson, Frank Wild, Tom Crean and William Lashly.

The RRS Discovery is the sole surviving UK ship from the revered period, which lasted between the end of the 19th century and the Shackleton–Rowett Expedition of 1921–1922.

Officers and scientists on board Discovery 1901 - Dundee Heritage Trust.

The ship returned to Dundee in 1986, with the vessel now serving as a visitor attraction drawing 80,000 people a year under the stewardship of Dundee Heritage Trust (DHT).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project provides essential information for DHT team as it progresses the restoration of the ship. The age of this ship means that conservation is a necessary ongoing process, with the ship deteriorating in multiple areas, including parts of the internal hull, bow and propeller shaft. A £1.4 million grant from the National Heritage Memorial Fund will pay for the first phase of the Discovery’s full restoration.