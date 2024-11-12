Green light for £28m deal to grow Scottish market town with dozens of new homes

A thriving north-east town is set for expansion after a £28 million deal to build dozens of new homes was approved.

Councillors in Aberdeenshire have approved a Cala Homes project to build 95 new homes in Inverurie.

The scheme at Conglass to the north-west of Inverurie town centre borders a neighbouring project which sold out in 2021. Planning permission was granted by members of the local area committee on Tuesday.

Cala will now build 40 four-bedroom homes, 31 five-bedroom homes as well as delivering 24 new affordable homes.

The affordable housing supply at Conglass, which is the result of what the developers have described as extensive engagement with the council, will comprise 12 one-bedroom cottage flats as well as a mix of larger homes.

The development marks the latest phase in a decade of Cala Homes investment in Inverurie, the market town which grew rapidly with the Oil Boom of the 70s and 80s.

The Conglass plans will add a second phase to the housebuilder’s previous 57-home development, The Grove at Inverurie, which sold out at the end of 2021.

Ross Maclennan, Land Director at Cala Homes (North), said: “Our first phase of homes at Conglass was a great success, and we are confident that this second phase will be a positive addition to the community, harmoniously complementing the existing homes.

“We welcome the planning consent and we look forward to bringing forward a beautiful new community which addresses a number of local housing needs.

“Our place in the Inverurie community goes far beyond building homes, and alongside our Conglass investment we will also implement our Community Pledge initiative, creating a bespoke plan of community support for the local area, which can include donations, volunteering, school programmes and more.”

Work on the development will begin within months, supporting more that 100 jobs during the construction phase.