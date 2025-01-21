The most beautiful and 'ugliest' towns in Scotland, as ranked and rated by travel experts
It features one of the country’s most attractive high streets - and now its claim as a genuine drawcard has been reinforced by being named Scotland’s most beautiful town in a new survey.
South Queensferry was awarded the lofty claim in a recent survey carried out by the Daily Telegraph newspaper.
The survey assessed Britain's 1,250 towns, with travel agents asked for their assessments to form the rankings.
South Queensferry received exemplary scores on its views and historic architecture, as well as its shop fronts and greenery, to rank top overall for Scotland.
The town was awarded an overall score of 45 out of 50. Other areas where it ranked well included scores of eight out of ten for local traffic and litter.
St Andrews in Fife was named the second most beautiful town in Scotland with a score of 44 out of 50.
Cumbernauld, near Glasgow, was rated as the ugliest town in Scotland, with a survey score of 20 out of 50.
The tourist destination overlooks the Forth and is home to the iconic Forth Rail Bridge, which has been designated a Unesco world heritage site.
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine said of the survey ranking: “It is fantastic that South Queensferry is finally getting the national attention it deserves as a place of outstanding beauty.
“I would like to extend my congratulations to the residents and businesses in South Queensferry, who contribute to making the town a fantastic place to live and to visit.
“I look forward to continuing my time in South Queensferry as I meet with constituents to discuss important local and national issues.”
The national newspaper said: "Nowhere in the world boasts three such architecturally significant bridges from three successive centuries.”
The publisher added the bridges "imbue everything you do in Queensferry with a sense of drama, from strolling the cobbles of the elegant and deeply historic High Street, through to admiring the pastel-hued houses and enjoying the plethora of bridges-view cafes, bars and restaurants".
