The most beautiful and 'ugliest' towns in Scotland, as ranked and rated by travel experts

The survey of Britain’s 1,250 towns has landed on the most beautiful and the ugliest in Scotland

It features one of the country’s most attractive high streets - and now its claim as a genuine drawcard has been reinforced by being named Scotland’s most beautiful town in a new survey.

South Queensferry was awarded the lofty claim in a recent survey carried out by the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

South Queensferry High Street | Lisa Ferguson/NationalWorld

The survey assessed Britain's 1,250 towns, with travel agents asked for their assessments to form the rankings.

South Queensferry received exemplary scores on its views and historic architecture, as well as its shop fronts and greenery, to rank top overall for Scotland.

The town was awarded an overall score of 45 out of 50. Other areas where it ranked well included scores of eight out of ten for local traffic and litter.

St Andrews in Fife was named the second most beautiful town in Scotland with a score of 44 out of 50.

Cumbernauld, near Glasgow, was rated as the ugliest town in Scotland, with a survey score of 20 out of 50.

Cumbernauld’s town centre (and bus station) is located inside this massive intricate structure. | Google Maps

The tourist destination overlooks the Forth and is home to the iconic Forth Rail Bridge, which has been designated a Unesco world heritage site.

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine said of the survey ranking: “It is fantastic that South Queensferry is finally getting the national attention it deserves as a place of outstanding beauty.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the residents and businesses in South Queensferry, who contribute to making the town a fantastic place to live and to visit.

“I look forward to continuing my time in South Queensferry as I meet with constituents to discuss important local and national issues.”

The national newspaper said: "Nowhere in the world boasts three such architecturally significant bridges from three successive centuries.”