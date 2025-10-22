Historic 109-year-old Scottish marina bought by one of Scotland’s richest men
One of Scotland’s largest and most iconic marinas has been bought by one of the country’s highest-profile businessmen.
Port Edgar Marina, which lies in the shadow of the Forth bridges next to the historic town of Queensferry, also called South Queensferry, has been sold to West Coast Capital - the investment vehicle of Sir Tom Hunter, the Ayrshire-born entrepreneur and philanthropist - for an undisclosed sum.
The deal includes the entire shareholding of Port Edgar Holdings Ltd, Port Edgar Marina Ltd, and Production Yachts (Port Edgar) Ltd, together with the long leasehold agreement with the City of Edinburgh Council that extends to 2100.
Port Edgar Marina sits a short distance west of Edinburgh city centre and operates as a major hub for sailing enthusiasts, marine businesses and waterfront leisure. The facility provides 320 pontoon berths with full services, comprehensive boatyard facilities, and houses a bustling community of retail and hospitality operators.
The marina generates income from berth fees, leases to 25 commercial tenants, and marine retail operations. Among the tenant businesses are Edinburgh Watersports, Forth Tours and Beacon, a retail outlet stocking clothing and accessories from multiple brands.
The deal with West Coast Capital ensures that all employees and tenant businesses remain in place under the new ownership. Outgoing owners Cara and Russell Aitken will step down in the coming weeks after completing a collaborative handover with the new management team, led by Jamie Hunter.
News that the popular marina, where a Scotts bar and restaurant is also located, was being put up for sale emerged in May.
West Coast Capital focuses on backing founder-led, profitable businesses with a “long-term investment approach”.
Jamie Hunter, a partner in West Coast Capital, said: "We are delighted to have made this acquisition from Russell and Cara Aitken who have done a fantastic job developing Port Edgar.
“We now look forward to investing further in its development and supporting all the businesses based there, not least Scotts, another one of our portfolio investments.”
Since taking over the leasehold in 2014, the Aitkens are said to have driven significant improvements at Port Edgar through a seven-figure capital investment programme. Their work has included dredging operations, upgraded marina infrastructure, and substantial enhancement of the shore-based facilities.
Russell Aitken said: “We are confident that West Coast Capital are the perfect owners to take Port Edgar forward. “The team are committed to further investment and securing the long-term future of the marina. They already invest in Buzzworks, which owns Scotts Restaurant here at Port Edgar, so they understand the huge potential of the site as a leisure destination and have the vision and resources to realise it.
“We would like to thank all our berth holders, tenants, staff and suppliers for their incredible support during our time here. It has been a privilege to serve this wonderful community.”
Port Edgar’s origins date back to 1916 when it was established as HMS Columbine during the First World War. Following its closure as a naval base in 1978, the site transitioned to civilian ownership.
