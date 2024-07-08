Highland village close to Inverness set for 160 new family homes after green light

Tulloch will now progress with its plans to deliver “much-needed” new housing in the area.

Plans for 160 new private and affordable homes to the north of Inverness are pushing ahead after the green light from local councillors.

Tulloch Homes, part of stock market-listed Scottish housebuilder Springfield Group, is building Conon Braes South as an extension to the existing Conon Bridge North development. The Highland village of Conon Bridge is located just south of Dingwall at the western end of the Cromarty Firth.

Following the nod from Highland Council, Tulloch said a £900,000 investment would be used to enhance and improve education, community facilities and “active travel connections”. Comprising 160 private and affordable homes and complemented by landscaping and open space, the new community will have access to the local primary school, shop, rail halt and a pedestrian link that will maintain walking routes through the site following consultation with the community.

Some of the Tulloch designs likely to feature in the latest Conon Bridge development.

Bosses at the housebuilder said they could now progress with the plans to deliver “much-needed” new housing at a time when the Scottish Government has already declared a housing emergency and when demand is predicted to increase further in the area thanks to the establishment of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.

Kieran Graham, managing director of Tulloch Homes, said: “We are pleased we can take the next step with our plans to support housing demand with the delivery of high quality and energy efficient homes across a range of tenures to suit a variety of people in the area. We expect to make a start on the development next summer and, as with all of our developments, will look to work with local trades and suppliers during construction.

“It is an especially exciting time for the Highlands with the upcoming investment from the freeport and provision of additional housing options will help ensure the freeport is a success.”