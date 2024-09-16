Current owner Lesley Renton said “We are hugely proud of what we have achieved at the Whitebridge Hotel so it’s not been an easy decision to bring it to the market. We have been very lucky to recruit and retain a fantastic team who are very much committed to and driven by the success of the hotel. We have truly enjoyed our venture in the Scottish Highlands where we have become part of a supportive community and are very confident that the Whitebridge Hotel will continue to go from strength to strength under new ownership.”