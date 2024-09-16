The Whitebridge Hotel, on the South Side of Loch Ness, is currently on the market.The Whitebridge Hotel, on the South Side of Loch Ness, is currently on the market.
Highland Hotel For Sale: Tour the 12-bedroom hotel next to Loch Ness on the market for nearly £1 million

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 16th Sep 2024, 15:20 GMT

This hotel that has recently come onto the market would be a perfect base for a monster hunter.

A beautifully restored traditional Victorian Highland hotel on the banks of Loch Ness is up for sale with a price tag of “offers in the region of” £950,000.

The Whitebridge Hotel sits on the south side of the loch known for its famous monster and has been sensitively modernised while retaining its traditional Scottish features.

It includes 12 ensuite guest bedrooms, with separate owners’ accomodation featuring a further six bedrooms, along with a cozy residents lounge, a quirky cafe, a traditional bar with an open fire, a dining space and a breakfast room.

Outside there’s a large south-facing beer garden, a large terrace and plenty of parking for guests.

Current owner Lesley Renton said “We are hugely proud of what we have achieved at the Whitebridge Hotel so it’s not been an easy decision to bring it to the market. We have been very lucky to recruit and retain a fantastic team who are very much committed to and driven by the success of the hotel. We have truly enjoyed our venture in the Scottish Highlands where we have become part of a supportive community and are very confident that the Whitebridge Hotel will continue to go from strength to strength under new ownership.”

Take a tour here. You can visit Graham + Sibbald’s website for more information.

The hotel dates back to Victorian times.

1. A hotel with history

The hotel dates back to Victorian times. | Graham & Sibbald

The hotel's comfortable wood-paneled bar.

2. Cheers

The hotel's comfortable wood-paneled bar. | Graham & Sibbald

The hotel comes complete with a quirky coffee shop.

3. Time for a cuppa

The hotel comes complete with a quirky coffee shop. | Graham & Sibbald

The dining room is light and airy.

4. Tuck in

The dining room is light and airy. | Graham & Sibbald

