A beautifully restored traditional Victorian Highland hotel on the banks of Loch Ness is up for sale with a price tag of “offers in the region of” £950,000.
The Whitebridge Hotel sits on the south side of the loch known for its famous monster and has been sensitively modernised while retaining its traditional Scottish features.
It includes 12 ensuite guest bedrooms, with separate owners’ accomodation featuring a further six bedrooms, along with a cozy residents lounge, a quirky cafe, a traditional bar with an open fire, a dining space and a breakfast room.
Outside there’s a large south-facing beer garden, a large terrace and plenty of parking for guests.
Current owner Lesley Renton said “We are hugely proud of what we have achieved at the Whitebridge Hotel so it’s not been an easy decision to bring it to the market. We have been very lucky to recruit and retain a fantastic team who are very much committed to and driven by the success of the hotel. We have truly enjoyed our venture in the Scottish Highlands where we have become part of a supportive community and are very confident that the Whitebridge Hotel will continue to go from strength to strength under new ownership.”
