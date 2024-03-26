Hawick-based cabling firm Emtelle boosts bandwidth with latest acquisition
A global cable manufacturer that is a major employer in the Borders where it is headquartered has unveiled its latest acquisition that it says provides a springboard into the defence sector.
Emtelle, which provides blown fibre, cabling, and ducted products, has snapped up Bicester-based Ridgemount Technologies, an innovator and maker of fibre optic cable connectors for both standard and harsh environments, saying the deal, terms of which were not disclosed, boosts its staff numbers by just under 30.
The Hawick-based firm, which has about 750 staff around the world, added: “This collaboration aims to deliver innovative connectivity solutions to meet ever-increasing worldwide demand for reliable, high-performance telecommunications infrastructure. Investment would be prioritised in automation and capacity expansion, this partnership is poised to enhance manufacturing efficiencies and product offerings. With this acquisition, Emtelle sets the stage for the introduction of next generation of connectivity solutions.”
Emtelle boss Tony Rogers praised the deal, saying benefits include a focus on innovation, automation, and capacity expansion. He also stated: "This strategic acquisition signifies a milestone in our journey to drive technological advancements and meet the ever-expanding needs of our global customers. Ridgemount's expertise in fibre optic connectors complements Emtelle's mission to provide comprehensive, state-of-the-art cabling and ducted solutions. Together, we will set new industry standards and continue our shared legacy of innovation. Emtelle current business is focused on telecom and power sectors, and now we intend to expand our reach into the defence sector with our duct and fibre optic cable solutions.”
Chris Peters, MD of Ridgemount, also commented: “I am enthused by the acquisition of Ridgemount by Emtelle, the sheer possibility to further scale up a rapidly growing business and to develop the next generation of optical fibre connectors will provide significant opportunities for our customers, suppliers, and staff alike. We are looking forward to being an integral part of Emtelle’s strategic offerings across a range of markets. This is an exciting opportunity to secure the future of Ridgemount and to grow the business to become a major player in optical fibre interconnect technology.”
The deal follows Emtelle in 2023 saying it had inked a “transformative” multi-million-pound deal in Abu Dhabi, coming after it revealed plans to open a new US operation.
