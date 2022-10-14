Based in Hawick, and with manufacturing operations in the UK, Germany and Denmark, as well as sales offices internationally, Emtelle employs some 700 people worldwide. The firm said its preparations remained on track to open a new 300,000-square-foot facility in Fletcher, North Carolina. It has appointed Tommy Conner as managing director USA to lead its new North American operation.

Conner is described as a “hugely experienced executive” with more than 30 years’ experience in industrial distribution, engineering and manufacturing involving products including rubber, paper, plastic and now fibre. His arrival comes as Emtelle’s North American team continues to take shape.

Earlier this year, Scott Modha was appointed vice-president of sales for North America. Conner and Modha have been joined by Scot Bohaychyk who has been appointed solutions manager. Bohaychyk, from Akron, Ohio, will work alongside the new American sales team to identify the best products and services for US and Canadian customers.

