Borders-based, global telecoms group Emtelle has been hired to create what is being billed as one of the world’s largest factories of its kind, in which it will invest around $50m (£42m), in Abu Dhabi.

The Hawick-headquartered firm will plough the sum into the facility, which will manufacture fibre optic ducting and pre-connectorised solutions, under a build-to-suit agreement with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kezad Group.

The Scottish firm said the contract will help boost its presence in key markets including Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Iraq, and Oman, as well as the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand as well as the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Tony Rodgers said: “This agreement marks a transformative day for Emtelle, the Middle East and Asia Pacific and the world. It is a huge statement of intent by Emtelle as we will have the manufacturing space needed to ramp up our capacity.

Tony Rodgers, CEO of Emtelle Group, with Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, economic cities and free zones, AD Ports Group, at the signing of the landmark contract. Picture: contributed.

“In turn, this will significantly shorten supply chains and guarantee both existing and new customers security of supply. This will allow countries across the Middle East and Asia Pacific the ability to significantly enhance their fibre networks at rapid speed.”