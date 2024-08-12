Green light for Scottish wind farm extension featuring tallest onshore turbines in UK

“The additional turbines at the site will bring a wealth of environmental, social and economic benefits to the local community.”

Plans for a wind farm extension in East Ayrshire featuring the tallest onshore turbines in the UK have been given the green light.

Following a community consultation process, OnPath Energy will be installing a further ten turbines at the site just outside New Cumnock. The latest turbines are up to 251 metres in height, making them the tallest onshore wind turbines consented in the UK to date. They will be added to the 22 turbines that were originally approved for the Lethans site - which has a capacity of around 132 megawatts.

Developers noted that the extension would have a rated capacity of approximately 60 megawatts, and would result in the displacement of around 45,000 tonnes of CO2 a year, equivalent to removing 22,000 petrol cars from the roads. In addition, Lethans is expected to deliver 400 jobs during the construction phase, with the project supporting even more indirectly through the wider supply chain.

Robin Winstanley, sustainability and environment director at OnPath Energy, formerly Banks Renewables, said: “With sustainability and climate change being such a pressing global issue, we are thrilled that our Lethans Wind Farm extension application has been approved. The additional turbines at the site will bring a wealth of environmental, social and economic benefits to the local community, creating a £9 million community fund to be distributed to local initiatives around the area.

“Renewable technologies enable us to generate clean energy that has a lower environmental impact than conventional technologies and we are very proud that the Lethans Wind Farm extension will only add to this.”

The wind farm extension will be the latest project for the firm, following on from the original approval secured for the Lethans Wind Farm in 2020 and the Mill Rig Wind Farm in late 2023.

