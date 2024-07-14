Tantalising signs that Scotland's renewable energy revolution is taking off must not be put at risk by party politics

Politicians need to work together across party lines to ensure the transition to net zero creates good jobs

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the months leading up to the general election, we saw a slew of positive energy and jobs-related announcements by companies, including plans to establish a power cable factory in the Highlands, create Scotland’s first factory making wind turbine blades in Edinburgh, and develop a ‘green’ hydrogen plant at Grangemouth.

These welcome announcements provide a tantalising glimpse into one possible future available to Scotland as it takes its next steps on the journey to net zero. What marks these examples out is the fact that they see the potential ‘on-shoring’ of jobs in renewable, energy-related manufacturing that has up until now often passed us by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this future is certainly not assured. If we are to meet our ambitious climate goals and to do so in a way that is fair for workers, communities, and consumers, then we must see each of these projects become a reality and many more like them. Many of the decisions required to achieve this particular outcome now lie in the hands of those elected on July 4. As with many election campaigns, this one often felt it was generating more heat than light, particularly when it came to discussing the question of how to make Scotland’s energy transition fair.

The global wind turbine industry is growing and Scotland should try to get a slice of the action (Picture: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Geological reality of declining oil reserves

Scotland is home to industries, like North Sea oil and gas, that for decades have generated good jobs and prosperity for some communities, especially in the north-east. But the transition away from oil and gas extraction in Scotland is already underway – not because of climate or energy policy, but because of the geological reality of the North Sea’s declining oil and gas reserves.

In the last decade, the total number of jobs supported by the oil and gas industry halved despite hundreds of new licences being issued. Places like Aberdeen have been at the sharp end of this, with declines across several indicators of economic and social well-being, like rising rates of fuel poverty and food bank use.

Ensuring that this transition supports local communities, aligns with a safe climate, and maximises the economic gains created by our renewable energy resources should be a priority for all political parties. It is a chance to build resilient, prosperous communities that retain rather than export wealth. It is also a chance to re-establish Scotland’s climate leadership on the global stage. But getting the transition right requires proper planning and cooperation – not scaremongering or political point-scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A climate-safe future

Scotland has a long history of effective cross-party working to tackle climate change. The climate and jobs crises demand that politicians quickly put aside their differences and come together with workers and their unions to deliver the change we need.

It demands that they work up a coherent plan, which gets into the specifics of where and how jobs will be created, backed up with investment, a plan that makes it easier for workers to retrain, provides job guarantees, and improves the quality of offshore energy jobs.

It is only through this type of co-operation and planning that Scotland will be able to secure the jobs, economic benefits, and climate-safe future that it wants and needs. I hope all those elected on July 4 are able to work in partnership with the Scottish Government, unions, and business to help Scotland seize these opportunities.