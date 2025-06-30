Green light for next big step in creating new Scottish ‘20-minute neighbourhood’

“We will also be working with partners to deliver more affordable homes, providing high quality housing in a sustainable location where people want to live” – Niall McLean, Hargreaves Land

Plans to create a village centre and affordable housing as part of a new “20-minute neighbourhood” in East Lothian have been given the green light.

The latest proposals for Blindwells near Tranent will see new shops, offices and business space constructed on a five-hectare plot of land at the heart of the new town development.

Regeneration and development specialist Hargreaves Land said 65 affordable apartments overlooking the newly created Princes Loch, along with a new “wellbeing centre”, care home, gym and community space would also form part of the scheme. Of the 65 apartments, 11 will be for private sale and 54 will be deemed affordable housing, including 12 “later living” homes.

A CGI showing the view from the top of the Blindwells high street at the Arrival Square facing north. Image: EMA Architects

Developers said the new high street will be pedestrianised with a public car park to the west of the main centre served by a loop road which will include bus stops and taxi pickup and drop off points.

More than 350 homes are already occupied by new residents at Blindwells following the completion of schemes by housebuilders Bellway, Persimmon, Cruden and Ogilvie. Avant Homes and Places for People are currently active onsite and in recent days Bellway has announced plans to develop a further 217 new homes, including 65 affordable properties.

Hargreaves Land, which is working with planning consultants at CBRE together with architectural practice EMA to bring forward the town centre plans, believes that features such as more bus stops, pedestrian and cycle ways as well as electrical vehicle charge points will help Blindwells in becoming a so-called 20-minute neighbourhood.

This approach revolves around creating communities where residents can meet their daily requirements within a few minutes’ walk of their front doors, and includes access to sustainable modes of travel.

Niall McLean, development director at Hargreaves Land, said: “This decision is a significant milestone in the evolution of Blindwells and we are absolutely delighted to be able to bring forward new amenities for the benefit of our growing community. A great deal of work has been undertaken in recent years to get us to this point and we would like to extend our gratitude to everyone involved.

“This decision enables us to press ahead with another phase of major investment, building a new town centre which will create an exciting sense of place for residents, adding to their overall wellbeing and living experience.”

He added: “We will also be working with partners to deliver more affordable homes, providing high quality housing in a sustainable location where people want to live. The new investment will be a major economic boost for the local area, supporting hundreds of jobs in the construction, regional supply chain, and local services sectors.”

