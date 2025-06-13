Avant Homes releases the first homes for sale at Blindwells, East Lothian

Avant Homes Scotland has released the first homes for sale at its £47.8m, 174-new home Althamer View development at Blindwells, East Lothian.

Located off Greendykes Way, the development comprises a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and features 16 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house styles.

Prices for the new homes range from £266,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Douglas house style to £410,995 for a five-bedroom detached Pitlochry.

Althamer View forms part of the wider Blindwells masterplan, which includes new education facilities, a healthcare hub, local retail outlets and a range of other services to help establish a thriving new community.

Now available - The five-bedroom Pitlochry (CGI shown) is one of the new homes for sale at Althamer View, Blindwells

Of the new homes released at Althamer View, the Pitlochry house style is a strong example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver flexible living space.

On the Pitlochry’s ground floor, the entrance hallway leads to a large open-plan kitchen with integrated appliances, as well as dining area with double French doors opening directly to the rear garden.

Beyond the kitchen is a utility room. Downstairs is completed by a separate generously sized lounge, a snug room that can be utilised as a home office, WC and an under-stairs cupboard.

On the first floor, there is a spacious main bedroom with an ensuite shower room. Four further bedrooms, one double and three singles, are served by a family bathroom.

Avant Homes Scotland sales director, Lisa Archibald, said: “Althamer View has seen significant levels of interest from potential buyers since we first announced our plans, so we are pleased to release these first homes for sale.

“Blindwells is fast becoming a vibrant new community in East Lothian and our range of practically designed, energy efficient homes are ideal for first-time buyers, families and downsizers.

“Just a 30-minute drive from the heart of Edinburgh, the development offers residents the perfect balance of town and country living.

“With the first homes now launched, our sales team at Thistle Meadows is ready to help prospective buyers find out how they can make owning their next ideal home at the development a reality.”