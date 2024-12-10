Green light for colossal 100MW battery storage site outside Scottish town

“Strategically, the connection dates for these projects align perfectly with the anticipated grid connection reforms, positioning them to play a crucial role in Scotland’s energy infrastructure for years to come” - Mark Wilson, chief executive of ILI Group

Planning consent has been granted for another large-scale Scottish battery storage project amid the rush to achieve “net zero”.

ILI Group said the Scottish Government had given the green light to its 100-megawatt Flemyland battery energy storage system (BESS) project in North Ayrshire. The “milestone” marks the third major planning approval for the company in the final quarter of 2024, following consents for the 200MW Whitehill project near Gartcosh and the 50MW Lochluichart scheme in the Highlands.

Mark Wilson, chief executive of ILI Group, said: “To achieve three major planning consents is an incredible way to end the year. They represent a collective step forward in providing the energy storage capabilities Scotland needs to meet its net-zero targets. These projects will ensure renewable energy is utilised effectively, supporting a secure and stable grid while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

“Strategically, the connection dates for these projects align perfectly with the anticipated grid connection reforms, positioning them to play a crucial role in Scotland’s energy infrastructure for years to come.”

Based in Hamilton, ILI Group has a 4.7-gigawatt pipeline, including 2.5GW of pumped storage hydro capacity and 2.2GW of utility-scale battery storage. The firm argues that battery energy storage systems are essential for modern energy grids, providing “critical services” such as grid balancing, renewable energy storage and fast-response capabilities to stabilise supply and demand.

Battery energy storage systems consist of one or more large batteries that store electrical power for use at a later time. They can be charged using excess electricity generated by wind or solar farms, for example, or by grid connection during periods of lower demand. However, some projects have attracted flak.

Recent proposals for a battery storage facility that would involve more than a dozen shipping containers being placed in croft land in the Highlands sparked anger from some local residents. Householders in the village of Clynelish, near Brora, warned the proposals would be “like having an industrial caravan park outside your house”. They also raised concerns over the risk of fire.