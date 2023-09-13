Glasgow milk cocktail brand among Scots businesses given £62 million leg up

A loans scheme backed by the UK government has supported Scottish businesses to the tune of £62 million since its launch just over a decade ago.

Panther M*lk - an oat milk alcoholic cocktail brand based in Glasgow - is one of the small businesses to benefit from the Start Up Loans programme.

The British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme has now delivered more than £1 billion worth of lending to smaller businesses across the UK, with £62m in almost 7,000 loans to firms in Scotland. On average, entrepreneurs have each received a funding boost of £9,165, along with additional mentoring support in areas like marketing, business development and business plan writing, since the programme began in 2012.

Scottish small businesses represent 6.2 per cent of the total £1bn of funding - said to be in line with the 6 per cent share of the UK’s business population. Edinburgh has seen the largest proportion of funding delivered to smaller business owners north of the Border, with some £9.5m provided across 850 loans. Meanwhile entrepreneurs in Glasgow have received the highest number of loans, with £8.5m shared amongst 970 business owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Business Bank said the programme provides a means of reaching under-represented groups, excluded from mainstream finance, by helping them start businesses.

One small business to benefit from the programme is Panther M*lk - an oat milk alcoholic cocktail brand based in Glasgow. The business recently secured its first major retail listing, with bottles of the cocktail now stocked in 40 of Asda’s supermarkets across Scotland.

Founder Paul Crawford said: “Securing our first retail listing was a huge step in our journey, but it’s just the start. With more consumers embracing a plant-based diet, we’ve been able to capitalise on our strong proposition of being the world’s first oat-drink based alcohol brand. Finance remains a critical element of our expansion plans.”