Sauce maker secures new supply deal for 60 Scottish Asda stores

Sauce maker Tasty Foods has secured new listings with Asda, including across the chain’s 60 Scottish stores.

By Scott Reid
Published 9th May 2023, 04:51 BST
Seven new sauce products will be stocked across the retailer’s Northern Ireland stores, with two pepper sauces stocked in Scotland. Family-owned Tasty Foods, which is based near Belfast, was founded in 1990 by husband-and-wife team Conor and Kathy Daykin, who have been busy extending the company’s chilled sauce and paste offering.

Conor Daykin said: “We started off supplying our concentrated sauce products to independent traders before our business developed rapidly, and from 2010, we began to supply to major supermarkets. As a company, we are very proud to have secured listings in all NI and 60 Scottish Asda stores for our new products. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of our team that we can achieve this growth and expansion. We are a family-run business, and recognise the demands at mealtimes, so our focus has always been to provide family friendly meal solutions and we know Asda customers will love them.”

Asda local buying manager Cathy Elliot added: “It’s fantastic to continue our successful relationship with Tasty Foods. This is the first time the company will supply our Scottish stores - it’s lovely to see the brand grow with us and further increase its distribution across both regions. The seven new sauce products give Asda shoppers a variety of choices, which will be a perfect addition to trollies and baskets all year round.’’

The new products include Tasty Foods Taco Sauce, Southwest Sauce and two sizes of Pepper Sauce.

Seven new sauce products will be stocked across Asda’s Northern Ireland stores, with two pepper sauces stocked in Scotland.
