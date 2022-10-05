Glasgow digital ad agency plotting international growth after doubling up on clients

Pay-per-click (PPC) specialist Clickboost now has 40 customers, up from 15 at the start of the pandemic in early 2020. It has seen several significant wins this year including broadband provider GoFibre and Barrhead Travel.

The firm is also working with clients in France, Ireland, Canada and Australia and delivers digital marketing campaigns in 11 countries.

Bosses said the growth of video conferencing has helped ease the company’s entry into key overseas markets, managing 60 accounts across platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads and TikTok Ads.

Scott Beveridge and Gordon Campbell are the founders of Glasgow-based Clickboost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the business was founded in 2018, staff numbers have grown to eight with a recruitment drive underway to bolster international expansion.

Last year, co-founders Scott Beveridge and Gordon Campbell joined the board of golf equipment retailer Affordable Golf as non-executive directors, after helping online sales increase by more than 300 per cent.

Clickboost has also worked with Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Arran Aromatics, the Harley Street Dermatology Clinic and George Watson’s College.

Beveridge said: “With economic recession on the horizon businesses should be cutting down on wasteful spending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a lot of firms out there who will just throw money at marketing campaigns just to be seen to be doing something. However, we are seeing a recent trend of businesses scaling back on awareness-driven advertising and really focusing on performance - generating more sales.

“The channels they should be spending money on are things like Google Ads and Facebook Ads that are actually trackable.”

Campbel said: “All of our overseas clients came to us via word-of-mouth, however, we are actively focusing on attracting more international customers.

“Even though there was a demand for our services we had to limit the amount of new clients we took on because we wanted to make sure we had the staff in place to meet their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through the recruitment drive, we have seen a dramatic increase in the number of people applying to work at Clickboost.