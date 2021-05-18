Scottish golf equipment retailer tees up £20m in sales after digital boost

Affordable Golf, which has physical stores in East Kilbride, Hillington in Glasgow and Irvine, has seen its digital revenues increase by some 340 per cent since working with Clickboost, the Glasgow-based e-commerce and online advertising agency.

Scott Beveridge and Gordon Campbell, co-founders of Clickboost, which has partnered with the golf business since 2019, join the company’s board and will work alongside founder and managing director Mark Taylor as the firm plots its next phase of growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor, founder and managing director of Affordable Golf, said: “Scott, Gordon and the Clickboost team have been integral to our success over the last couple of years as purchasing golf equipment has moved increasingly online.

Affordable Golf managing director Mark Taylor and Clickboost co-founders Scott Beveridge and Gordon Campbell, who have joined Affordable Golf's board. Picture: Stewart Attwood

“It’s a competitive market, and online advertising is key if you want to stand out from the pack. Having both guys on the board means they have even more of a vested interest in the business, and the team and I are really pleased to have their experience and know-how in place as we move into our next phase of growth.”

Beveridge, who becomes a non-executive director, added: “Gordon and I have been so impressed with what Mark and the team have been able to achieve at Affordable Golf, the last year of growth has been incredible and the business is positioned to further expand.

“We look forward to supporting the board and leadership team on its continuing growth trajectory.”

Affordable Golf was founded by Taylor in the early 2000s. Earlier this year, the company launched a second website, Second Hand Clubs, and both sites are selling and shipping products worldwide.

The company stocks key brands including TaylorMade, Mizuno, Callaway, Cobra, Adidas, Nike, Footjoy and Titleist.

Clickboost was founded by Beveridge and Campbell in 2018 and specialises in helping businesses increase leads and sales using various paid media channels such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads and YouTube. Its client base includes Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, NHS Scotland, Arran Aromatics, the Harley Street Dermatology Clinic, and George Watson’s College.

A message from the Editor: