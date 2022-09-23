£1m investment sees Barrhead Travel relocate Glasgow city HQ

The move from Oswald Street to Libertas House on St Vincent Place sees the firm relocate its sales support functions, alongside some specialist sales divisions.

Bosses said the time was right to reinvest in a “new dynamic space” while maintaining the company’s Glasgow roots.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said: “The new office opening and the renewed demand for the expertise of a travel agent marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Barrhead Travel as the industry moves away from the challenges of the pandemic.

Barrhead Travel stressed that it was a 'people-first business'. Picture: Malcolm Cochrane Photography

“We’re a people-first business and our new HQ is designed around accommodating a modern approach to office life with hybrid working opportunities, new technology, and accessibility at the heart of it.

“Although we’ve expanded over the last few years to become a UK-wide business with over 85 retail outlets nationwide, our home is Glasgow and we’re delighted to continue to invest in the city centre that will support future job creation.”

Richard Muir, deputy chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, added: “We very much welcome Barrhead Travel’s decision to move its official headquarters to Libertas House.

“The move brings vital investment of upwards of £1m to Glasgow’s recovering city centre and reflects Barrhead Travel’s deep commitment to helping the city flourish.