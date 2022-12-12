Glasgow-based recruiter MM Search says it is aiming to maintain momentum after ending the first quarter of its fifth year with a further jump in turnover and more senior hires of its own in the pipeline.

The executive search firm said it has continued to expand, with 60 per cent year-on-year income growth, and global hires driving its progress in 2022, placing candidates in 34 countries across roles from senior management to executive and board-level positions, while it has also benefited from repeat business this year.

Additionally, recently promoted resourcing manager Natalie Reid will now manage its resourcing team with a focus on streamlining processes, and Emma Stevenson joins the firm as business delivery executive, and she will carry out this role alongside studying psychology at the University of Stirling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing partner Ken Morrice said: “Building the team and nurturing talent is at the core of the MM Search ethos… As we expand, we will naturally grow from within. We are also actively seeking new senior talent that will enable us to develop a range of sub-divisions while furthering our global work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow managing partner Derek MacFeate said: “In 2022, we have enjoyed financial growth, doubled our clients, and appointed eight new staff members. But we don’t rest on our laurels, we are delighted to have kicked off our first quarter with a good footing, and we aim to continue this momentum into our fifth year with the same impetus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad