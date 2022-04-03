MM Search pushes button on IT division amid surge in demand for senior roles

Ken Morrice and Derek MacFeate of MM Search. Picture: Mack Photo

The move follows the firm’s recent expansion to new premises in Glasgow city centre, the appointment of four additional members of staff and a recent award shortlist. MM Search has also reported year-on-year revenue growth of 50 per cent.

Douglas Hamilton joins as associate partner and will lead the IT tech exec search team.

Founding managing partner Ken Morrice said: “In the last quarter alone 21 per cent of the roles that we are working on are in the IT sector, a rise we have never seen before. While demand is high, supply can be hard to find and secure.”

Fellow founding managing partner Derek MacFeate added: “The office move is representative of the strides we’ve taken as a company since we launched in 2018 and will allow us the space we need as we continue to expand the business.”

