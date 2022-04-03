MM Search pushes button on IT division amid surge in demand for senior roles

Executive recruiter MM Search has pushed the button on an IT division to meet increased demand for senior roles in the sector.

By Scott Reid
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 4:55 am
Ken Morrice and Derek MacFeate of MM Search. Picture: Mack Photo

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The move follows the firm’s recent expansion to new premises in Glasgow city centre, the appointment of four additional members of staff and a recent award shortlist. MM Search has also reported year-on-year revenue growth of 50 per cent.

Douglas Hamilton joins as associate partner and will lead the IT tech exec search team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Founding managing partner Ken Morrice said: “In the last quarter alone 21 per cent of the roles that we are working on are in the IT sector, a rise we have never seen before. While demand is high, supply can be hard to find and secure.”

Fellow founding managing partner Derek MacFeate added: “The office move is representative of the strides we’ve taken as a company since we launched in 2018 and will allow us the space we need as we continue to expand the business.”

Read More

Read More
Solid second year for Glasgow-based MM Search thanks to global assault

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

Glasgow
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.