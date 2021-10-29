Glasgow recruitment firm MM Search eyes office move after hike in revenue

The Glasgow firm has seen turnover jump 116 per cent after a string of high-profile client wins, including FirstPoint USA, Snappy Shopper, Zotefoams, SHS Trading and Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn.

Joint managing partner Derek MacFeate said: “As we enter MM Search’s fourth year in business, we are making further investment into the company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In the coming months, we will be moving into a larger office in Glasgow, and we plan further significant hires in the next 12 months.

Ken Morrice and Derek MacFeate are the founding managing partners of Glasgow-based MM Search. Picture: Mack Photo

“Over the past year, we have expanded the team and offered many of our existing staff promoted positions as they grow and develop with the company. A larger space will allow us to collaborate as a team as we move towards a blended working approach with a mix of office-based and working-from-home days.”

As well as the financial growth, the firm’s portfolio of overseas appointments has developed with successful placements worldwide, including in China, Poland, India and the US.

Ken Morrice, the firm’s other managing partner, added: “While the last year has certainly presented challenges for our clients and us, on the whole, it has been an overwhelmingly positive period for the business.

“We had ambitious plans for our third year, and the fact that we have been able to achieve and exceed our targets with 116 per cent growth from last year is testament to our talented team and our innovative approach to executive search.”

A message from the Editor: