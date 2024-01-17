Glasgow-based Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre nets funding helping foster prosperity in Scotland
A major Scottish innovation centre dedicated to helping create more sustainable products with bio-based alternatives to petrochemicals has been awarded funding that it says safeguards its long-term future and will help continue the development of a greener economy and support the nation’s transition to net zero.
The Glasgow-based Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC) has been awarded the backing, announced by First Minister Humza Yousaf, from the Scottish Funding Council (SFC), enabling it to up its support for industrial biotechnology research and development, early-stage entrepreneurship – including university spin-outs and startups – and help develop the skilled workforce the green transition requires.
The centre is described as a key driver of Scotland’s National Plan for Industrial Biotechnology, which sets out a target of £1.2 billion in associated turnover and 4,000 direct employees by 2025. The IBioIC adds that, in the decade since it was founded, it has supported more than 260 companies through projects valued at £6.8 million, which has in turn generated £35m in further investment from other sources. Additionally, it stresses that it has delivered skills programmes valued at £25m.
IBioIC chief executive Mark Bustard said: “The renewed commitment from SFC secures the long-term future of IBioIC and allows us to move into a new phase of supporting the acceleration of Scotland’s bioeconomy. Industrial biotechnology has been recognised as a key driver of sustainable, economic impact and high-value, green jobs aligned to Scotland's National Strategy for Economic Transformation and Scottish Enterprise’s focus on economic transformation.
“Over the last ten years, we have played an important role in developing the biotechnology ecosystem through our projects and membership initiatives. We now have our sights set on generating further impact and ramping up our efforts to connect the world-leading powerhouse of Scotland’s universities and colleges with industry, alongside activities that will fuel the development of further early-stage companies and secure inward investment into this vibrant bioeconomy cluster.”
SFC boss Karen Watt also commented, saying the funding builds on a decade of investment generating “significant dividends”, adding: “It has also created valuable relationships between universities, colleges and industry. We are delighted to be continuing to support the [IBioIC] to bring Scottish biotechnology processes and products to the global market and create future prosperity.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.