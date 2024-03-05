Gilson Gray continues on acquisition trail by swooping on fellow Edinburgh-based legal firm MHD Law
Gilson Gray, which says it is one of the fastest-growing law firms in the UK, has continued its acquisition spree by snapping up a fellow Edinburgh-based legal outfit in what marks its second deal of 2024.
The firm has bought MHD Law, which it said has a 100-year history and delivers legal services across property, estate agency and conveyancing; private client services; and family law, including associated court work. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
A team of 17, including Kieran Fitzpatrick, Chris Benson and Raymond Fairgrieve, will now join Gilson Gray’s office in the Scottish capital. Additionally, MDH’s clients will gain access to all the legal, property and financial services offered by Gilson Gray across the UK, including corporate and family business support, litigation, debt recovery and lettings, as well as the services provided by its financial services arm Gilson Gray Financial Management.
Glen Gilson, chair and managing partner of Gilson Gray, said: “MHD is a firm of rich tradition and a long-established feature of the Scottish legal market. We are honoured to welcome the MHD team and their loyal client base to Gilson Gray. The takeover is aligned to our ambitions for growth during 2024, as we look to consolidate and capitalise upon the multi-regional expansion of recent years.”
Kieran Fitzpatrick, partner at MHD, added: “Joining forces with Gilson Gray marks the start of an exciting new chapter for MHD and our clients. For them, the only thing that will change is the ability to access new legal services under the same roof. The working practices, culture and attitude of the staff and leadership at Gilson Gray are well aligned with the business we have built at MHD, and we see it as a perfect opportunity.”
The deal comes after Gilson Gray last month boosted its footprint in Dundee and Angus with the takeover of 150-year-old Bowmans Solicitors and added 11 staff to its team in the Tayside area. Gilson Gray was established in 2014 and has inked a run of acquisitions since, while it now has offices in Glasgow, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen, Lincoln, and Forfar as well as the Scottish capital.
