Gilson Gray Financial Management seals fourth acquisition in 12 months

The financial planning arm of full-service legal firm Gilson Gray has acquired St Andrews-based Wilson Financial on undisclosed financial terms. The boutique wealth management firm – founded by Gavin Wilson in 2018 as part of the St James Place partner network – expands Gilson Gray Financial Management’s (GGFM) offering in Dundee, following the recent acquisition of RS Robertson. Wilson joins a team of more than a dozen financial planning and client relationship specialists in Gilson Gray’s new city centre premises on West Marketgait.

Earlier this year, GGFM snapped up Edinburgh-based Sarah Hughes Wealth Management, while in late 2022 the firm welcomed East Lothian’s Scott Wallace Financial Planning to the fold. The expansion drive has taken the firm’s assets under management to some £650 million with more than 20 financial advisers, supporting clients across the UK.

Steve Herkes, managing director of GGFM, said: “Gavin is a great addition to GGFM and his experience and expertise will be invaluable in helping us to continue to provide the highest quality of service to our clients from our growing Dundee office. He will complement our existing team and play a central role in helping to develop our presence in the wider region, particularly Fife and Stirling.

Alastair Lindsay, managing partner at GGFM, Gavin Wilson, and Steve Herkes, managing director of GGFM.

“Gilson Gray arrived in Dundee just two years ago and has grown significantly – our acquisition of RS Robertson has added a strong GGFM presence to our legal expertise in the city. Adding Wilson Financial to our business is the latest deal in a series of strategic acquisitions and we hope to conclude more across Scotland as we move further into 2023.”