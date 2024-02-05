Dundee expansion as law firm Gilson Gray acquires practice with 150-year history

Elizabeth McGillivray and Lindsay Darroch, pictured after agreeing on the deal.

Legal firm Gilson Gray has bolstered its presence in Dundee and Angus following the takeover of a practice with roots stretching back 150 years.

The firm will take on a team of 11, including principal Elizabeth McGillivray, after acquiring Bowmans Solicitors, which has a long history in the Tayside area. The move also sees Gilson Gray double its space at 2 West Marketgait in Dundee city centre, taking on another floor of the building, as well as gaining an additional office in Forfar.

The firm, which was established in 2014, moved into Dundee in 2020 and in 2021 took over Baillie Shepherd. Last year, the firm’s financial management arm - Gilson Gray Financial Management - acquired Wilson Financial and RS Robertson Financial Planning. Headcount in Dundee has more than doubled in the past two years, and the firm said it has ambitious plans for developing further in the region.

Lindsay Darroch, partner and head of Gilson Gray’s Dundee office, said: “Bowmans is a long-established reputable firm and I have known Elizabeth for around three decades. The takeover is a natural fit and we both share similar values in terms of delivering top-quality legal advice and serving clients in the local area. The rate of growth has once again exceeded our expectations and we have leased an additional floor at our city centre offices to accommodate the larger team with room for further development. The new office in Forfar also ties in with our strategy for business development.”

McGillivray, who brings more than 40 years of experience into the Gilson Gray fold, said: “Joining Gilson Gray is only the start of the next chapter for Bowmans after 150 years as a legal firm. It is a great opportunity for my team and our clients, who now gain access to a full suite of legal expertise across the country to support and enhance the quality and standard of service we are known for.”