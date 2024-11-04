From sheds to gin and refills, this 20-stop roadshow will champion Scotland's small businesses

“We are excited to kick off the tour in Scotland and meet our nation’s fabulous small businesses and share their incredible stories online” – Michelle Ovens

An annual campaign to encourage people to “shop local” was due to hit the road today in Scotland as part of a tour of more than 20 towns and cities across the UK.

Small Business Saturday’s roadshow sets off in Lossiemouth before going on to visit Dundee and Glasgow, then other destinations south of the Border. The Tour is being supported by BT and will showcase the “real people, stories and communities” behind the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses. It marks the official countdown to Small Business Saturday, which takes place this year on December 7.

The roadshow will include visiting businesses such as shed developer Gillies and Mackay, Lossiemouth-based refill shop The Re:Store, and Ellis Gin in Glasgow, to celebrate the “positive local impact” they make. Alongside the tour of the UK, the Small Business Saturday campaign will offer a month of dedicated free online support for small businesses, including webinars on a wide range of small business topics, as well as mentoring from business experts.

Running for more than a decade now, the campaign is backed by principal supporter American Express and has engaged millions of people and seen billions of pounds spent with small businesses across the UK on the day.

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “Small Business Saturday is all about supporting and celebrating the UK’s fantastic entrepreneurs and the amazing contribution they make to local communities across the UK.

“We are excited to kick off the tour in Scotland and meet our nation’s fabulous small businesses and share their incredible stories online. I encourage everyone to follow along with our journey and support their favourite small businesses in the run-up to Small Business Saturday and beyond. After a particularly difficult period for small business owners, public support can really make all the difference.”

Travelling more than 3,000 miles, the tour will make use of electric vehicles to reduce emissions and reflect the sustainable switches many small business owners are making.

Cara Mackay, chief executive of Gillies and Mackay, which has been developing timber buildings for more than 35 years, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be part of this year’s Small Business Saturday tour. It’s such an important initiative that shines a spotlight on the unique contributions small businesses make to our communities.

“The tour provides us with a fantastic opportunity to share our story, connect with customers, and celebrate the resilience and creativity that define us. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone and showcasing what we do best.”

Chris Sims, BT’s managing director for small and medium enterprise, added: “For small businesses to realise their true potential and provide a significant boost to the UK’s economy, it’s vital they develop their skills and technology to increase productivity and growth. The tour is a fantastic way for small businesses to get tailored insights, support and advice around ways they can futureproof their business and ensure growth.”

