How 3,000-mile roadtrip will celebrate community entrepreneurs in Scotland and beyond

Small Business Saturday has revealed that it is launching its next UK-wide roadshow in Scotland, kicking off a month-long journey of more than 3,000 miles to encourage consumers to “shop local” and support firms in their communities.

The grassroots, non-commercial campaign will launch in Lossiemouth in early November, also taking in Dundee, Glasgow, and many other UK towns and cities. Marking the official countdown to Small Business Saturday taking place this year on December 7, the tour is supported by BT and American Express are the principal supporter of the Small Business Saturday campaign, and will showcase the “fascinating real people, stories, and communities behind the UK’s vibrant 5.5 million small businesses”.

Last year it visited various firms across Scotland, including chocolate shop Cegin Rachel in Fife, womenswear store Rouge Boutiques in Inverness, and the Little Curry House in Glasgow. This year will take in other unique businesses, including a whisky distillery.

Small Business Saturday has been running for more than a decade, and says it has engaged millions of people and seen billions of pounds spent with small companies across the UK on the day. The campaign will this year also offer a month of dedicated free online support for such organisations in the UK, including daily workshops, and mentoring covering relevant topics, plus insight sessions with small businesses and industry experts.

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday, said the initiative “has always been about supporting and celebrating the UK’s fantastic entrepreneurs and the amazing contribution they make to local communities all across the UK”. She added: “Small businesses sit at the heart of communities, forming the cornerstone of local economies. This is why we are visiting these communities in person with The Tour. We are really excited about this next phase and the chance to shine an important light on fabulous small businesses all across the UK, bringing to life their brilliant and unique stories and impact."