The new hotel is set to open next summer.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A luxury hotel Scottish has unveiled a first look at its multi-million-pound transformation – as well as sharing its new name.

The Ardgowan Hotel, on Playfair Terrace in St Andrews, will be renamed The Kithmore, following an extensive £7.5 million transformation, including refurbishment, a building extension, and a full redesign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to open in June 2026, The Kithmore, an ode to the Scots word ‘Kith’ meaning friendship, familiarity and a sense of home, will offer a luxury 44-bed hotel, a 60-cover bar and restaurant complete with an extended terrace.

The Kithmore is set to embrace its role as a modern classic, joining its sister properties, The Leddie and The Bushmills Inn, as understated, timeless golf retreats known for their quality design and emphasis on delivering local hospitality.

The hotel will offer a warm and inviting haven where golfers, visitors and the local community alike can come together, enjoy its homely comforts, and soak in the relaxed clubhouse vibes.

Alongside the inviting interiors, there will be a focus on quality where guests will be able to enjoy a menu expertly designed to celebrate St Andrews’ local larder, providing light bites for summer nights or a comforting spread to refuel after a round on the links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kithmore brand has been developed by global hospitality agency Crown Creative with the design created in collaboration with local St Andrews architects RKA, alongside Scottish interior design studio ICA.

The Ardgowan Hotel on Playfair Terrace, St Andrews, will be renamed The Kithmore, following an extensive £7.5 million transformation. | The Kithmore

Kathryn McNairn, general manager of The Kithmore, said: “We’re excited to share the name of our new hotel - The Kithmore.Inspired by the Scots word ‘kith’, meaning friendship and familiarity, it’s a name that reflects everything we hope the hotel will be – a warm, welcoming place for golfers, tourists and our local community.

“The Kithmore brings boutique luxury to Playfair Terrace, with a range of rooms – from cosy and comfort options to spacious suites.

“Our bar and restaurant will serve quality local cuisine, from à la carte Scottish breakfasts and mid-morning coffees to lunchtime sandwiches and an all-day menu filled with comfort classics and fresh new dishes. So whether you’re rolling in after a day on the links, catching up with friends, or simply looking for a quiet corner and a great dram – my team and I can’t wait to welcome you to The Kithmore.”