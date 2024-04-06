Fife flooring specialist adds more staff to work on ‘some exciting projects’

ATS’s pourable, non-combustible insulation delivered by the Putzmeister Transmix truck is saving time on projects across Scotland.

A Fife-based specialist flooring contractor is adding to its headcount as it celebrates its tenth anniversary and gears up for work on some “significant” projects.

Bosses at Advanced Traditional Screeding (ATS) said the firm had enjoyed consistent annual growth since forming in the early part of 2014 and the coming months promised to be the busiest yet. A wide range of accessible sub-contractors is complemented by 18 permanent members of staff at the company’s Rosyth base. That tally is set to be boosted by at least another four or five people to cope with the rising demand for the firm’s specialised services for pre-construction and construction flooring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ATS’s pourable, non-combustible insulation delivered by the Putzmeister Transmix truck is said to be reducing embodied carbon and saving time on projects across Scotland. This has been bolstered by a partnership with Mapei Polyglass that will see the material deployed on roofs to help reduce costs and provide better insulation.

Jason Lister, managing director at ATS, said: “We have been on an amazing journey since setting up the company. Seeing the company grow as it has done since 2014 has been great. We will be investing significantly in more staff this year as the diary is already filling up with some exciting projects involving high-quality flooring systems. We’re looking at the possibility of four or five new people starting over the course of the coming months, and that figure might increase depending on how things develop.”