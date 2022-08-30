Fife-based flooring contractor ATS laying down £500k to create 'game-changing' new arm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which was formed eight years ago and whose clients include Sharkey at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, Ancorite at the Johnnie Walker Princes Street attraction in Edinburgh, and Robertson’s Moda, a major housing project in the capital’s Fountainbridge area, added that a key part of cash injection will be buying an industrial vehicle that will be the only one of its kind in Scotland.

ATS says the expansion at its Rosyth base will see the delivery of its new energy-conscious fire-resistant insulation offering EnergyScreed. This, it explains, uses patent-pending technology to provide a single-source pumpable solution for domestic, commercial and industrial applications, is topped with a highly advanced type of screeding (a type of concrete used to level a floor), and can be tailored to customers’ requirements.

ATS added that the screed topping uses traditional and self-levelling systems, and can be laid to the “tightest” tolerances or performance requirements, while minimising the impact on the environment.

In terms of the half-million-pound investment, the business said a “sizeable chunk” is going towards the purchase of a massive German-manufactured Putzmeister Transmix vehicle.

ATS says it is “effectively a mixing plant on wheels and is being custom-built to accommodate the unique qualities of EnergyScreed including a humidity sensor to calculate how much water the sand is holding”. The truck is said to be able to hold up to 66 tonnes, weigh everything in 300-kilo batches, produce “minimal” waste, and significantly reduce site deliveries.

It will arrive before the end of the year and ATS adds that it will allow it to deliver an energy-efficient floor zone offering thanks to the Fife firm’s ongoing partnership with underfloor heating specialists Giacomini UK. The move comes as ATS focuses on its commitment to building green and meeting updated building regulations under the Future Homes Standard 2025.

MD Jason Lister says the investment is the largest the business has ever made in itself, and 'will position us for strong growth'. Picture: contributed.

Optimistic

ATS managing director Jason Lister oversaw the first large pour of thermal lightweight aggregate (TLA) in Scotland after being commissioned by Morris & Spottiswood for the landmark project at the £20 million BMI hospital at Braehead towards the end of last year, and he is confident the investment will now help take the company to the next level.

“It’s the biggest investment we have made in the business and it will position us for strong growth,” he said. “Ahead of regulations changing in 2025, I have been looking for a solution for housebuilders, and I’m confident this is going to be a game-changer not only for them but for the entire industry.

“It will significantly reduce the environmental impact of installing products into buildings, which is vital. From an ATS perspective, it is going to transform how we work, from taking on large-scale projects to handling two or three smaller ones in a day without the need to rely on other services.