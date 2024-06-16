Mar Hall Golf and Spa Resort, Bishopton, Renfrewshire sits within a 240-acre estate along the banks of the River Clyde. Pic: Mar Hall

This historic hotel and spa is about to embark on a new chapter, with plans for a multi million pound refurbishment put forward for approval. Rosalind Erskine visited to try the new leisure facilities.

There are not many hotels in Scotland that have a long drive to their entrance, and fewer still who have their own housing estate on site, but Mar Hall - located on the banks of the Clyde - has both of these impressive things - and that’s before you even glimpse the sooty exterior of the grand hotel.

The hotel has an interesting past - during the First World War it was Princess Louise Hospital for Limbless Sailors and Soldiers and the colour of the building is due to the Blitz - but it’s now time to look to the future after the business went into administration in summer of 2023 and was bought by the Dubai-based Dutco Group. A statement put out at this time said the ambition was to create a hotel to "rival world-class resorts such as Cameron House and Gleneagles".

Now plans have been revealed for the hotel and 240-acre estate, which include building luxury one, two and four bedroom woodland lodges (which will have hot tubs and their own bicycles in order to explore the rounds and neighbouring Luss Estate), as well as a family-friendly Italian restaurant - designed to appeal to the local community as well as guests, a new wellness suite and spin studio, a new spa experience including outdoor pools, a feature circular bar in the main seating area past the reception and refurbishments across the existing hotel.

One of the 70 bedrooms at Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort, Bishopton, Renfrewshire. Pic: Mar Hall

As part of phase one of the refurbishment, a complete overhaul of the gym and leisure facilities has been completed and opened earlier this month. This includes new state-of-the-art cardio and functional equipment from leading strength and fitness brand PRIMAL and a revamped 20-metre swimming pool, sauna and steam rooms from Curveline Design.

Significant investments and improvements to the golf course are currently underway, including new golf buggies and bunker sand, while the marquee and wifi have seen improvements to transform the offering on site for both business and leisure.

I went along in early June, just as the new leisure facilities opened, and was impressed by the clean spacious design, large swimming pool, two saunas and steam room and the modern showers. It’s an indication of where the new owners want to take this historic hotel which, while impressive, has areas of faded grandeur.

Budget or boutique

Four by four tours are among the activities on offer at Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort, Bishopton. Pic: Mar Hall

Rooms come in around £140 per night, making this a boutique hotel, despite its size and scale. But, given the grounds and history, a stay here transports you to the tranquil countryside despite being only about 10 minutes from Glasgow airport.

Room service

There’s 70 rooms in this grand dame of a hotel, and I stayed in one of the Grand Suites, which may have been home to one of the many A-listers who have stayed at the hotel over the years. The room was massive - I am pretty sure I could fit almost all of my flat into its square footage - with a four poster bed, smart TV, desk area, sofa, seating and bathroom with separate bath and shower. The views overlooking the Clyde and Kilpatrick Hills were stunning.

Wining and dining

Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort has an 18-hole golf course in the grounds. Pic: Mar Hall

We enjoyed a seasonal, seven course tasting menu, which included ingredients such as Isle of Gigha halibut and Morangie brie. There’s an a la carte menu in the Cristal restaurant and a clubhouse restaurant, No 19.

Worth getting out of bed for

The hotel has an 18-hole golf course, with excellent views of the Clyde and surrounding countryside. Guests can now also book a driving tour with a difference thanks to a new partnership with 4x4 Adventures Scotland. The kilted team will take guests on off road trails in and around Loch Lomond in a Land Rover Defender which show off the wonderful scenery and views. Guests can also get the chance to drive the car off road which is great fun. They also have fast boat adventures and both car and boat trips are enhanced by the engaging guides and entertaining, often very Scottish, surprises along the way.

After a round of golf or an afternoon of off-road driving, guests can relax in the new leisure facilities or book in for a spa treatment.

The swimming pool, part of the recent refurbishment of the leisure facilities at Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort. Pic: Mar Hall

Little extras

The rooms have a good selection of teas and coffee, complete with biscuits, as well as fluffy robes which are ideal for spa days.

Guestbook comments

