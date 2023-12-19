Five-star Scottish golfing resort Mar Hall bought by Dubai company as major expansion plans revealed

It has made its name as a highly-desirable five-star golfing resort, playing host to the likes of celebrities including Harry Styles, Beyoncé and Brad Pitt.

Now the future of Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort has been saved, with the luxurious property, which went into administration last year, having been bought by a Dubai-based firm.

The property in Bishopton, Renfrewshire has been bought by Dutco Group, which is based out of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

A statement said the ambition was to create a hotel to "rival world-class resorts such as Cameron House and Gleneagles".

The facade of the Mar Hall Hotel

The new owners have committed £15 million to expand and upgrade the hotel, with the refurbishment due to start early next year.

The existing hotel features 52 guest bedrooms, an 18-hole championship golf course, and a spa.

Expansion plans include updated leisure and spa facilities, the construction of new woodland lodges, and the refurbishment of guestrooms and public spaces.

A popular wedding venue, Mar Hall dates back to 1826 and is located in the 240-acre Earl of Mar Estate in Bishopton.

Nelson Gibb, group chief executive officer at Dutco Group, said: “This is our first hotel acquisition in Scotland, which is recognised as a world-class destination for hospitality.

"This deal is testament to our confidence in Mar Hall and what we believe we can achieve through targeted and creative investment. We are looking forward to working with the Mar Hall team and our partners over the coming years to bring our vision to life.”

The purchase has been supported by investment and asset management firm Align Partners.

Chris King, managing director at Align Partners, added: “Mar Hall has strong fundamentals, which made this hotel a solid proposition for us.

"In addition to its physical assets, its striking setting, coupled with its previous reputation for excellence, position it well for redevelopment.

"Our vision is to ensure it reaches its full potential and can compete with Scotland’s best five-star hotels, restoring its luxury country club reputation.

“As we embark on our aspirations, the hotel remains open for business and the wedding calendar will continue as scheduled.”

It is the first acquisition in Scotland by Dutco Group, which also owners hotels in Dubai and the Maldives.

Kris Aspin, head of EY Scotland’s turnaround and restructuring team, said: “We are delighted to secure the future of Mar Hall. We received an exceptional level of interest in the resort from around the world, underlining the attractiveness of premium Scottish hospitality assets and Mar Hall’s significant potential.